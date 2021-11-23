What is happiness to me?
It’s the simple things that I see.
A quiet morning that soothes my soul,
A call or text from a loved one to make me feel whole.
To see a friend at some point in the day,
To have lunch with someone along the way.
To hear from my daughters or to see their shiny face,
To know they think of me gives me a memory I cannot erase.
To see my surroundings of God’s creation all around,
To enjoy mountains, animals, and His beauty without a sound.
Thanksgiving is a time to reflect,
To see life as a blessing and really connect.
What is happiness to me?
It’s the simple things that I can see.
Linda Andersen
November, 2021
