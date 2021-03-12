Walden Chamber Music Society will be presenting two of our past virtual concerts to help raise funds for Chaffee County Community Foundation.
The Thanksgiving Concert and recent Tea Concert will both be available for 8 days starting Sunday, March 28 and running through Sunday, April 4.
Tickets are not required and access to both of these concerts during this time will be available on Walden’s website, www.waldenchambermusic.org.
Last November, Walden’s artistic director and concert pianist Jo Boatright was joined by Mark Rush on violin, Matt Diekman on viola and Camilla Bonzo on cello. The program included “Sonata in G Major, Op. 30 # 3 for Piano by Violin,” by Ludvig van Beethoven, “Suite” from “Romeo and Juliet” for viola and piano by Sergei Prokofiev, and “Quartet in g minor, KV 478” by Wolfgang Amadé Mozart with insights from the performers.
In February of this year, a lighter Tea Concert of music for cello and piano was performed by Jo Boatright and Camilla Bonzo. Works by Ravel, Schumann, Elgar, Faure and several others are included in this program.
In lieu of a ticket purchase, we ask that you consider a donation to the Chaffee County Community Foundation’s Catalyst Fund. This is the main operating fund for the Community Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.