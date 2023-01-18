Free income tax return help is available in Buena Vista. The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program provides free income tax return preparation and electronic filing in Buena Vista again this year.
VITA tax services include filing for the Earned Income Tax Credit, the Retirement Savings Credit, and the Child Tax Credit available to many low-income taxpayers.
The program is sponsored by the Buena Vista Rotary Interact. Tax return preparation will be done in the Aspen Room of the Community Center on Thursday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., from Feb. 9 through April 13. Appointments are required by calling or texting 719-293-1857.
Taxpayers should bring all their 2022 tax records, their 2021 tax return, photo ID, and Social Security cards for themselves and all dependents.
If child care expenses are to be claimed, bring the provider’s tax Identification or social security number. A blank or voided check is needed for direct deposit, the fastest way to get your refund.
VITA has been serving Chaffee County residents for more than 40 years. For more details, call 719-293-1857.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.