Veterans are honored especially today,
They have given their all so that we can say…
Thank you so much for the patriotism you showed,
Thankful for freedoms you fought to uphold.
Our thank you somehow doesn’t seem like enough,
But our hearts feel the pride in your heroism so tough.
We are thankful and honor you on the special day,
As we fly our flags proudly in an elaborate display.
