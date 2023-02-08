With ongoing hiring needs and a dearth of carriers, the BV Post Office will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, Feb. 11. The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature open positions for rural carriers.
James Boxrud, strategic communications officer for USPS, said there will be USPS staff ready to help job seekers with the application process. They have already hosted numerous job fairs in the state and plan to continue them through early November.
“Last week, we had one in Adams County and one in Jefferson County, and then every week, we have one at our general mail facility,” he said. “And they’re not just to hire for those individual towns. In Buena Vista, if you say, ‘Hey, I’m moving down to Golden,’ you can go there and apply for a Golden position.”
More than 200 people attended last week’s job fairs in Jefferson and Adams counties, and most of them applied for jobs with the post office. Boxrud, who attended both, said they met a lot of good people “who will be great employees for (USPS).
“We have numerous positions available in our mountain resort communities and surrounding areas and we encourage all interested applicants to visit USPS.com/careers,” Boxrud said. “These are great jobs that can quickly lead to career opportunities with full benefits, including paid annual and sick leave, holiday pay, health care, retirement and other benefits.”
Rural carrier pay starts at $24.42 with full benefits and clerk positions start at $20.05, he said. The BV Post Office is looking to fill both clerk and carrier positions.
Boxrud said that if applicants need additional support with applications after the job fair they can visit the USPS website. Interested job seekers can also inquire about openings at their local post office
“You don’t have to go to a job fair,” he said. “You can just apply online, or go into your local post office and ask to speak with the manager or the postmaster and they can get you in touch with someone in our HR department to help you if you need assistance getting through that application process.”
Interested parties can apply online at www.usps.com/careers. A general overview of USPS employment requirements, specific job requirements and hourly pay is available on the website.
Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a drug screening and criminal background investigation.
For driving positions, such as rural carriers, applicants must have a valid state driver’s license, a safe driving record and at least 2 years of unsupervised experience driving passenger cars of larger.
