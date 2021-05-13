More than half of all Coloradans live in the wildland-urban interface, where homes and other structures meet wildland vegetation, and are at some risk of being affected by wildfire.
An updated guide from the Colorado State Forest Service can help these residents prepare their home and property for wildfire with practical steps and guidance.
The guide informs homeowners on how to address the home ignition zone, or the structure and the area around it. Wildfires play a natural role in Colorado’s environment and residents can increase the likelihood their home survives a fire by minimizing the ability for it to ignite, in part by reducing nearby fuels.
The Home Ignition Zone offers updated guidance from the CSFS, which is the lead state agency on providing wildfire mitigation assistance to residents of Colorado, on how residents can prepare their home for wildfire.
To get the guide, or for further assistance preparing for wildfires, contact your local CSFS field office, or download a digital copy from the CSFS website at bit.ly/COHomeIgnitionZone.
