The Central Colorado Unmanned Aerial Systems Club’s next meeting will be held at the Buena Vista Regional Airport and via Zoom on December 5 at 9:00 a.m.
At the meeting, three members of the UAS club will share their experiences using drones to assist with damage assessment in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, which hit the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas in late August this year.
“The value of drones has become increasingly evident in the aftermath of the many hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. over the last couple of years,” said club president Taylor Albrecht.
“This is our last meeting of 2020 and takes place on the 5th starting at 9:00am. We’re back at the Buena Vista Airport in the conference room, and of course, by Zoom Meeting.”
The UAS Club meets the first Tuesday of every month, “usually at the BV Airport,” Albrecht said. “We start at 9:00am and try to wrap up by 10:30am.”
Send an e-mail to ccuasclub@gmail.com if you wish to attend. Zoom meeting credentials will be sent out to club members a week prior to the meeting.
