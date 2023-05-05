The Colorado Department of Transportation, in collaboration with prime contractor CapitalTezak Joint Venture, will remove the closure on U.S. 24 between Hartsel and Antero Junction by 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. The 21-day closure with a detour began April 17 for construction of two bridge structures located on U.S. 24 between Antero Junction and Hartsel. The project team made good progress during the closure to replace these structures. Intermittent lane and shoulder closures will continue to complete structures. Project completion on these two structures is expected in June.
These structurally deficient structures, located on U.S. 24 at Mile Points 227.1 and 229.5, were built in 1937. They are being reconstructed concurrently with single aluminum box culverts (ALBCs), reinforced concrete footings and floor. For the safety of the traveling public these structures require full replacement.
Other projects
A U.S. Highway 24 structure near Hartsel at mile 240.668 will be replaced with an aluminum box culvert structure. The project, scheduled to begin in July, will last approximately three months. There will be signalized, alternating single-lane traffic with an on-site shoofly.
Construction on this structure will be longer than originally planned since there will be no closure of U.S. Highway 24, but the on-site shoofly (temporary work-around lanes) will allow the structure to be built at one time, instead of slower phased construction.
A structure on a CO Hwy. 9 north of Fairplay (Alma) at MP 71.5 will also be replaced with an aluminum box culvert structure. This project is also slated for July and will last around three months. Impacts have not yet been determined by CDOT.
For more information on CDOT projects on U.S. 285 and other highways, visit https://codot.gov/projects/region2bridges
