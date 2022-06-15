Buena Vista Board of Trustees held the regular board meeting on June 13 and made four decisions of interest.
1. The board approved the authorization of a site lease/purchase agreement for financing of the new police station.
The town’s plan is to lease the police building to Collegiate Peaks Bank, receive $3.1 million in proceeds to renovate the building and then lease the building back from the bank for 15 years.
The town decided on the lease/purchase agreement through the bank with help from Stifel Public Financing after viewing other leasing options in the area.
Mark Jenkins motioned to approve the lease with Sue Cobb seconding the motion, the board agreed unanimously.
Following the approval of the lease/purchase agreement the board approved a forward contract to hire MW Golden Constructors to preform the renovations on the police station.
The contract is for a total cost of $961,673 and allows key subcontractors, work and equipment to mobilize and be on order immediately while also not causing problems with DOLA should the town be granted funding.
Cindy Swisher motioned for the approval of the contract with Gina Lucrezi seconding the motion. The board agreed unanimously.
2. The board approved the adoption of a multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan presented by Chaffee County emergency manager Rich Atkins.
Atkins said that the plan was needed should the county hope to receive funds from FEMA in the case of an emergency or a natural disaster.
Chaffee County looked at two major items for implementing the plan. The first item is identification of hazards and threats in the valley such as flooding and wildfire.
The second item is ranking the hazards most likely to happen and need assistance with.
The board agreed unanimously, Lucrezi motioned to adopt the plan, Swisher seconded the motion.
3. The board approved a Hotel and liquor License for Miana BV, LLC doing business as Bread+Salt BV with conditions.
The conditions were added after the applicant began renovations without the proper permits and licensing required by the town and county.
The applicant accepted full responsibility for his actions stating that he was unaware he needed the permits as his architect had told them he would not need to apply for them until later.
The conditions following the approval of the license include: payment of applicable building permit fees; certificate of occupancy issued by the Chaffee County Development Services Department; certificate of occupancy issued by the town of Buena Vista; final inspections and approval from Chaffee County Fire Protection District; and final inspections and approval from Chaffee County Environmental Health.
4. The board received an update on the project and site plan for the Boys and Girls Club facility.
The facility will be built at the corner of Cedar and South Evans streets next to the Buena Vista Community Center.
The new two-story facility will offer a safe environment for youth to learn, hangout and exercise.
The estimated budget needed for the new facility will be about $8,500,000 which the boys and girls club will raise.
Following this presentation, the next steps for the Boys and Girls club will be to create a platted lot for ground lease, negotiate facility usage terms and conditions, and for Planning & Administration staff to move forward with pursuing concepts for the entire Town Campus.
