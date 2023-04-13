Here are the things to know from the Buena Vista Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, April 11:
Trustees Gina Lucrezi, Devin Rowe and Mark Jenkins attended via Zoom.
1 The board started the meeting by recognizing Jan Delp and her restaurant, Jan’s, for her decades of work and for creating “a comfortable and welcoming destination for many local residents to gather and meet, be that for family dinners, a meal with friends, professional meetings or for clubs to hold special events.”
Delp has announced her retirment, which will be featured in next week’s Times.
“It’s a special place,” Mayor Libby Fay said. “We appreciate your part in it.”
The board approved the consent agenda unanimously, which included a Public Improvement Agreement with Mountain Dream Enterprises LLC for the Hess Alberson Subdivision.
2 Town Administrator Lisa Parnell-Rowe said that Heather Evans, director of the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments, visited the town staff at a meeting and shared an overview of the services they provide and programs the town can use.
She also reviewed some of the town’s mini-grant projects, include Charles Street and the BV Community Center.
Public Works director Shawn Williams reported they recently identified and are working to fix a leak. Additionally, the water plant expansion project has been kicked off, with permits approved and preliminary pump tests performed. Rice Lake West (formerly Stanek Constructors) has been mobilized, and SDCEA provided an estimate on needed transformer upgrades.
Williams also emphasized the department is working to finish a number of projects before summer, including cemetery block marker installation and McPhelemy Park stage irrigation and landscape rehabilitation.
3 Trustee Sue Cobb introduced Betsy Dittenber, executive director of the Chaffee County Community Foundation. Cobb served on the Grant Review Committee, made up of eight volunteers, to review applicants and make funding recommendations.
The 2023 process received 47 applications. Six were not recommended for funding, and two were incomplete. Overall, 31 applicants were allocated funding from the Buena Vista Community Grants Fund, totaling $57,800.71. The average award size from Town of BV was $1,865.
“Some of these grantees, as you probably are aware, operate on a pretty large scale,” Cobb said, “but others kind of fill a very small but critical niche that would be really a loss if we if we couldn’t help them out.”
Dittenber emphasized their focus on supporting operating funds, which often fall into gaps in grant funding.
“Things like copiers, keeping on the lights are really essential to keeping these organizations running, but there are not as always great opportunities out there for other grant funding,” she said. “That is a huge gap that this community grants program is filling our community.”
Organizations awarded by Buena Vista include the Alliance, the Boys and Girls Club of Chaffee County, ElevateHER, Roy Williams Foundation, the Chaffee Housing Trust, Achieve Inc., New Bees and the BV Chamber of Commerce.
4 The board also considered reestablishing a tobacco ordinance in the town. Police chief Dean Morgan, school resource officer Jake Eglund and BVSD superintendent Lisa Yates joined the meeting to express the trends of vaping and tobacco use among young people.
A 2015 ordinance regarding tobacco use was rescinded in 2020 in response to adjustments to state law prohibiting sale of tobacco products to those 21 and under. However, they are having issues with tobacco and vape use in the school.
“Our intent is not to create a big hassle for kids that are using tobacco,” Morgan said. “We’re looking at some strategies where there can be some type of accountability for tobacco use when they’re caught with it.”
Current suggestions start with a warning for a first offense along with in-school discipline (as well as seizure of the vape or product if 18 and under or if at school), followed by a summons to municipal court and more serious consequences, such as restorative justice processes, public safety classes or other similar systems.
Yates and Morgan said that it would provide them additional help in implementing consequences and changing behaviors. Efforts to bring families and students to truancy court when students miss extended amounts of school have been helpful in getting families more involved, she says.
“We really don’t have the legal teeth that we need to be able to do that,” Yates said. “We go through the warning process and we go through suspensions, but eventually we are out of the consequences and we’re on our own. We are, as a school, trying to reform this behavior.
“We can be really clear that this is an unsafe unhealthy behavior when you’re this age, and I think when we have us as adults coming around students to say, ‘these are the resources available to get help,’ It would really matter.”
Eglund reported that they had around 12 reports regarding smoking incidents in the first semester alone. He has also worked with the principal, Liz Barnaby, to appropriately follow up with students.
“The majority of them are saying ‘Yeah, I did it,’ and they’re turning the vapes over,” he said. “Our big thing is we are not about punishment. It’s not the crime of the century. … What I do is take it as an opportunity to teach them a little bit about the consequences. … I found out there was no teeth at all for repeat offenders.”
Morgan also explained that the ordinance would govern the town, not the schools. School policies will remain regardless of any town ordinances. One of the goals is to more clearly prevent underage tobacco use in town.
“Outside the school,” he explained, “it’s up to the officer, they have discretion. They could write the juvenile a summons into court, or they could say, ‘hey this is a bad idea and you can’t possess that in town because you’re not 18,’ and we can at least remove the product.”
Yates said that even 1-day suspensions will help get families involved as there are consequences beyond a warning as the community becomes more involved. Town attorney Jeff Parker said that the Municipal Code’s sections 10-185 and 1-257 cover the general prohibition of smoking in public areas (such as parks) and underage sale prohibition.
A motion directing the town staff to proceed with drafting an ordinance regarding tobacco use for people under 18 carried unanimously.
5 Lastly, the board considered the staff’s recommendation to approve an action allowing the town to sole-source a long-term contract with Orion Integrated Services, Inc. for their ongoing IT system support. Staff cited the team’s professionalism and their unique experience working with local government entities.
“There haven’t been any incidents or negligence on their part in performance,” said Parnell-Rowe. “If there was anything, it was a lost-in-translation (moment) and trying to transition, and all of that was mitigated very quickly.”
The sole source decision supersedes a formal bidding process and allow Parnell-Rowe and other town staff to work toward a longer-term contract. The board unanimously approved the action.
The board adjourned to executive session at 9:10 p.m. to conference with the town’s attorney on specific legal advice concerning the Carbonate St. Project. The board’s next regular meeting will be held on Apr. 25. Meeting agendas and packets can be found on the town’s website at www.buenavistaco.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.