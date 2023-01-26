In addition to purchasing trees for planting during the Arbor Day Adopt-a-Tree program, tree care outreach and removing and/or pruning dead or dangerous trees and limbs in the community, the Buena Vista Tree Advisory Board tries to set aside some of its end-of-year budget each year for educational book donations to the Buena Vista Public Library.
On Jan. 18, the tree advisory board donated a total of 21 books – themed around trees and mixed for all ages – to the library with titles ranging from “The Forever Tree” by Tereasa Surratt to “The Songs of Trees” by David George Haskell.
“It’s wonderful to inspire readers of the importance and role of trees in our natural and created landscapes,” says Alison Hopkins, town of Buena Vista parks assistant and gardener.
The library is happy to share this new collection of books with the public. Several of the picture books were read during last week’s Story Time. What wasn’t immediately checked out is currently on display.
“The beautiful books, with their colorful and green pages, reminded us all that spring is just around the corner,” says Beth Volpe, youth services coordinator. “The children shared their ideas on all the reasons we should be thankful for trees: Climbing, swinging and giving homes to animals were the favorites.”
Sarah Greenberg, adult services coordinator, added, “We are grateful for the generous donation from the tree board and hope that the books inspire the community, local gardeners and ecologists.”
Visiting the library on Jan. 21, Hopkins was told by Greenberg that all of the children’s books and most of the adult books had already been checked out.
“It feels great to be able to contribute to the community, especially using the library as a conduit to reach the largest number of people,” Hopkins says.
An online list of these books may be seen at buenavistapl.marmot.org/MyAccount/MyList/69114
The tree board is actively seeking new voting members. Meetings are held at 9 a.m., on the first Thursday of each month at the Public Works building, 755 Gregg Dr. in Buena Vista. Interested parties may email Alison at ahopkins@buenavistaco.gov
