Mayor Libby Fay and Town staff are interfacing with Senator Bennet’s office personnel as this is the appropriate jurisdictional path. The latest news is that the US Post Office is moving people in to help get caught up while they work on longer-term staffing issues.
Town staff received an update late Wednesday afternoon from Matt Kireker with Senator Michael Bennet’s office that a temporary carrier arrived today. That carrier will not be able to do all of the routes that have not had mail, but it will be a start. At least three more temporary carriers will arrive later this week.
In addition, employees from other USPS jurisdictions will go to the Buena Vista post office to help with mail sorting. The Postmaster has been directed to prioritize sorting mail for the residents who have gone the longest without mail. Mr. Kireker stated that this would be an imperfect system, so we would have to manage expectations.
Mayor Fay will also address this at the Board of Trustees meeting at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, during Trustee Interaction towards the end of the meeting. Trustee meetings are open to the public, and citizens are welcome to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting, which occurs after the session is called to order. To participate in Public Comment, enter your name, address, and subject to discuss on the Public Comment Sign-In Sheet when you arrive. You will have three minutes to make your comments.
The Board of Trustees meetings are held in the Pinon Room at the Community Center, 715 E. Main Street. To attend the meeting virtually or to participate in Public Comment and/or Public Hearings, you must connect to the video conference.
Conferencing Access Information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83695774712
Password: 351540
Listen via phone at 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 836 9577 4712
Password: 351540
Read the Times' coverage of the post office here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.