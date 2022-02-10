Each year this day comes around so fast,
Remembering those we care about and have a blast.
Celebrate that someone with a generous smile,
Throw in a hug or kiss and go that extra mile.
It doesn’t take much to let someone know you care,
A lunch, a card, a note to give them a memory you share.
Valentine’s Day brings memories galore,
The people in my life mean everything and more.
So, take the time to honor each other,
And give something special to one another.
May the joy of this day bring you much pleasure,
As you celebrate someone that you truly treasure.
Linda Andersen
February, 2022
