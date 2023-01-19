The Noteables are recruiting male and female singers for “Earth Songs”, their spring concert series, May 5-7. Women meet every Thursday night starting Jan. 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, corner of 4th and E Streets, Salida. Men meet with the women every other Thursday night, also starting Jan. 26. No auditions required.
Covid restrictions no longer apply, but please take care of yourselves and respect the health of your fellow singers.
This season, artistic director, Linda Taylor, is collaborating with Singer/Pianist/Director Rebecca Poos. The Noteables will be presenting a program focused on our role as stewards of the Earth. The concert will include songs that celebrate our musical and spiritual connection to the rivers, mountains, forests and oceans. The versatile musical selections will remind us that our world is fragile and precious. They will bring awareness to our integral role of finding balance, connection and common ground with each other in order to bring peace to the planet.
Though the theme sounds very serious, we will intersperse lively numbers with the more reflective ones and have our talented band to accompany us on drums, bass, flute and saxophone.
Selections include Harry Belafonte’s calypso “Turn the World Around,” Irving Berlin’s “Blue Skies,” Celtic Thunder’s “A Place in the Choir” and the hilarious “The Picnic Of the World.” More contemplative songs encompass “Just One Planet,” “We Can Plant A Forest” and Louis Armstrong’s “What A Wonderful World”. Also included will be selections from Native American and Celtic tradition.
To sign up contact Linda Taylor, artistic director, 719 539-2428 or visit our website www.salidasings.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.