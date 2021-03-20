In an effort to expand upon their critical services moving people beyond domestic and sexual violence through services, education, and social change, The Alliance is seeking volunteers to join their team.
“We’ve used volunteers for nearly 40 years at The Alliance to ensure that we can provide free, confidential, 24/7 advocacy services,” said Shelley Schreiner, Executive Director of The Alliance. “Now, as we continue to innovate and adapt our services to meet the needs of our ever changing environment, we need to enlist the help of committed, passionate community members to help us respond to and prevent domestic and sexual violence.”
The agency has a 24/7 crisis line that is staffed heavily by well trained volunteers. In the wake of COVID-19, The Alliance has expanded virtual options for accessing their services, including a text message crisis line that is available from 8 AM - 8 PM and a chat feature on their website which allows clients to seek help without the risk of being overheard.
The training to volunteer on the crisis line or the text and chat lines is extensive, involving 30 hours of domestic and sexual violence education. Once training has been completed, volunteers can choose from a wide range of time commitments from short shifts handling the chat or text line to covering the front desk at the office for a full day to staffing the crisis line for a full weekend. “We’re delighted that by expanding access to our services by offering virtual options, we’ve also made volunteering more accessible for folks who want to help out but don’t have the time to commit to a full weekend of phone coverage,” said Schreiner.
There are also several non-advocacy opportunities for volunteering. From conducting outreach and education activities within the community to lawn maintenance at confidential safe house locations, there are many ways that the community can contribute.
“We have the best volunteers,” said Debbie Quintana, The Alliance’s Volunteer Coordinator. “We really couldn’t do it without them.”
A full day, in person training for prospective volunteers will be held on April 17th. For more information, or to register for the training, interested parties should visit https://alliancechaffee.org/support-alliance/volunteer-for-aada/ or call 719-539-7347 and ask for Debbie.
