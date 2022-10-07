Sunday Science Oct. 9, talk on James Webb Space Telescope:
Research results using the James Webb Space Telescope will be the topic of a talk by Dr. J. McKim Malville for the Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science program on Oct. 9.
After a flawless launch and deployment, the telescope resides a million miles from earth where it will explore the extremes of time in our universe from its very beginnings and search for the presence of life beyond earth.
Dr. Malville brings a wealth of experience to a breadth of topics in the science of astronomy. His research interests have drawn him to ancient astronomies, solar physics, interstellar medium and the aurora. Past Chair of the University of Colorado Department of Astro-Geophysics, he is presently Professor Emeritus of the Department of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences of that institution and visiting professor at the University of Wales, UK.
Central Colorado Humanists sponsor Sunday Science presentations each month. Each presentation is informative and features a science topic understandable by both scientists and non-scientists. Doors of the Salida Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett St. Salida will open at 9:30 a.m. and the talk will start promptly at 10 a.m.
Please join us with these COVID considerations so we can continue to meet in person while reducing the spread of COVID and risk for everyone.
Masks will be required at the door.
Socializing will take place outside, before and after the program.
Please do not attend if you have any symptoms of illness or know you have been exposed. Unvaccinated people are more likely to spread COVID so please consider our more vulnerable community members when deciding whether to attend. The talk will be available for viewing on the Humanists website shortly after Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.