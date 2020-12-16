St. Rose volunteers
Courtesy Photo

St. Rose of Lima celebrated their seventh year of Thanksgiving celebrations late last month. Even with the strict guidelines from the county, we were able to serve 165 dinners. Our only regret was that there were so many last-minute folks that we had to skimp a bit on the side dishes. Thank you for all who participated. As you can see, we have a happy crew waiting to serve you next year.

