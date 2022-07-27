COLORADO SPRINGS — Space Foundation, a nonprofit advocate organization founded in 1983 for the global space ecosystem, today announced that it is accepting applications for the organization’s International Teacher Liaison Program Flight 20-23 class now through Sept. 30, 2022.
Launched in 2004, this prestigious, internationally recognized program provides select educators from around the world with new skills, strategies and capabilities to improve their classroom and student engagement as they nurture the minds of tomorrow’s world-changing adults.
Following an intensive application and evaluation process, a new Teacher Liaison class is announced each year. Upon selection, the new class of Teacher Liaisons is called a “Flight” to denote the teachers’ mission as premier space and STEAM educators.
With more than 300 members located in 18 countries around the world and an annual reach numbering in the tens of thousands of students, Space Foundation International Teacher Liaisons actively collaborate by sharing best practices in their support of one another on their mission to shape the next generation of scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and explorers.
“Teacher Liaisons are an integral branch of Space Foundation’s Teacher Liaison Coalition (TLC) which provides training, resources and support for teachers around the world,” said Dr. John West, Space Foundation’s VP of Education.
“Teacher Liaisons partner directly with Space Foundation to engage students, implement evidence-based teaching practices and build their confidence and leadership in teaching STEAM concepts through the inspirational lens of space. Because of the unique contributions of Teacher Liaisons, the TLC program ultimately reaches tens of thousands of diverse students and facilitates their burgeoning presence and strong contribution in the STEAM workforce.”
Commenting on the importance of the International Teacher Liaison program, member of Teacher Liaison Flight 19-22 Nonofo Angela Mogopodi of Botswana said, “Space education is almost non-existent in my country, so this opportunity will help pave the way for the upcoming generation.”
The program is open to public, private and homeschool teachers in both informal and formal education.
School administrators, principals, specialists, curriculum and instruction developers, as well as others who deliver educational programs to students are also welcomed and encouraged to apply. If chosen for the program, teachers receive Space Foundation training and resources to further integrate space content into their classrooms.
The new flight of Teacher Liaisons will be recognized at Space Foundation’s 38th Space Symposium, to be held April 17-20, 2023, at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. In addition to the recognition activities, Teacher Liaisons will participate in special programming at the Symposium via a hybrid in-person and virtual delivery format.
Applications for the International Teacher Liaison program are now being accepted at www.discoverspace.org/education/resources-for-educators/teacher-liaisons/. All submissions are due by Sept. 30, 2022.
