SOIL Sangre de Cristo is accepting applications for 0% interest loans for local farmers, ranchers and other food producers in south-central Colorado.
The application, in Spanish and English is available on the SOIL Sangre de Cristo website. The loan application includes the matrix in which the vetting committee judges the merits of each applicant based on regenerative farming practices and commitment to supporting others in their community.
The deadline for submitting the loan applications is Jan. 31, 2023. Awards will be voted on by the investor members of SOIL Sangre de Cristo on March 5, 2023.
SOIL Sangre de Cristo supports farmers, ranchers and other food producers in our region with 0% interest loans.
Investing with SOIL Sangre de Cristo gives investor members a mindful and positive channel to generate resilience in regional, nourishing food.
The board is an all-volunteer team. This keeps operating expenses very low. The dollars invested stay in our community working over and over again through the revolving loan fund.
Members in our communities want to see a diverse and resilient food chain.
Thanks to these members, SOIL Sangre de Cristo has loaned $41,000 to seven farms and ranches in our region.
Members of the community become investors by building the revolving loan fund to support this effort. Farmers and food producers join SOIL Sangre de Cristo for $25 annually.
Annual memberships start at $250 per person and up, which includes a vote on loan distributions. Contributions to the loan fund for any amount are welcome.
SOIL Sangre de Cristo’s mission is uniting the communities of south-central Colorado through direct support for local farmers, ranchers and food producers, improving food security, improvement in soil carbon and health for all residents.
All contributions are tax deductible and are matched 50% by the Mighty Arrow Family Foundation.
For more information, visit soilsangredecristo.org
