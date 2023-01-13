This wonderful Buena Vista Heritage photo from 1885 is at the town of Alpine in Chalk Creek. It’s a DSP&P train which has come down from the Alpine Tunnel. Numerous engines pushed the train to get through the heavy snow.
The Jull snowplow in the first engine lost against the rotary plow in a contest to be the best plow to cut through the huge drifts in 1890 on the tracks coming down from the tunnel.
The train station name changed from Alpine to Fisher in 1899. The frame depot had a freight room and living quarters, similar to the depot in Buena Vista today. There was a 47,500-gallon, wooden water tank located here with a natural spring line running to it. There were frame depots located at St. Elmo, Romley and Hancock on the DSP&P railroad line.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit facebook.com/bvheritage.heritag
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.