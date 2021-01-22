This photo is of the Cornucopia Smelter, which was located at the far east end of Main Street.
It shows the smelter and the railroad tracks that carried the ore in for processing and then took the silver or gold out.
These ore cars are from the Denver & Rio Grande. You can see the names on the cars. The smelter was used from 1883 until it burned down. Fire was a real danger in these smelters as the hot furnaces used for the ore were not well controlled.
After this smelter burned another was built to take its place on the same site. The Morley Smelter was built in 1889 by the Buena Vista Smelting and Refining Company and operated by B.F. Morley.
The Morley smelter was a pyritic smelter and could handle 150 tons of ore every 24 hours. The smelter burned to the ground in Dec. 1901.
The slag from these smelters is still there and the seats for the baseball field are built on the slag piles. The smelter sat where New Bees and the tennis courts now are.
After the smelters were gone, Bill Turner Sr. built a sawmill on this site.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit buenavistaheritage.org
