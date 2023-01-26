The Buena Vista Public Library hosted the town’s first annual Winter Sowing and Seed Swap workshop Sunday, Jan. 22.
The afternoon included a demonstration on how to create a winter sowing planter from milk jugs and other containers, as well as dozens of seeds and literature for visitors to take home.
“I’ve met some great people and I wish we could spend 4 more hours here,” said event organizer Alison Hopkins. “I would love to do the seed swap annually, especially talking about the winter sowing. This is the perfect time to do it.”
Hopkins, parks assistant and gardener for the town, organized the workshop with Sarah Greenberg, adult services coordinator for BVPL.
Though they didn’t do much pre-event promotion, Hopkins was excited about the turnout. The library’s meeting room was packed for most of the event.
“I like to delve into plants whenever I can. So I want to make that a little bit more prevalent,” she said. “I mean, there’s so many people here that I’ve never even seen in 12 years. Like, let’s get together more.”
Though Hopkins “had no idea about plants” when she first came to the valley 10 years ago, she fell in love after working for a nursery. She brought around 30 different species to the tables at the seed swap.
“That’s just stuff that I’ve harvested, and it’s not everything I’ve harvested,” she said.
She was recently accepted into the Colorado Master Gardener Program, an extension through Colorado State University.
“There’s a lot of ladies here that are in that and I’ve kind of been going to their meetings monthly.”
She is eager to host more seed swaps and workshops in the future, as well, with a winter sowing program each year.
“I just know a ton of people, and I’ve swapped with people online,” Hopkins said. “We needed to do something like community wide, not just on this one little Facebook group.”
She and Greenberg started planning the seed swap 2 months ago, and Hopkins had previously led a seed-saving class in 2021.
Hopkins said they also are hoping to establish a public seed library someday. The Salida library also has a seed library for the public.
“I really want to get together a monthly gardening club or something,” Hopkins said. “We really want to do it, have a seed library, or I want to have the Master Gardener program, have an ‘Ask a Master’ event, where anyone can just show up and ask questions about anything related to gardening or irrigation. It’s a really great program and I didn’t even know it existed.”
Hopkins hopes people take advantage of the resources available to them through the Master Gardener library, which is her usual go-to when helping someone find answers. She also wants to expand local resources for gardening knowledge in Buena Vista.
“The Colorado Native Plant Society does not have a chapter here, which I would love to start,” she said. “It’s gathering the resources that we already have in the community and getting everyone else that has infinite questions together, just so we can share all the information that we have.”
Visit https://cmg.extension.colostate.edu/ for more information about the Master Gardner extension and curriculum.
For more information about winter planting, contact Hopkins at ahopkins@buenavistaco.gov
