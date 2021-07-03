Seventeen area students earned post-high school scholarship awards earlier this spring from SDCEA for the 2021 to 2022 school year.
Awards were made in February after an application process that closed in January.
This year, scholarship awards were granted to students in high schools in Buena Vista, Salida, Cotopaxi and Custer County. Members or dependents of SDCEA members are eligible to apply for the scholarships.
Thirty-seven students applied for awards this year.
One 4-year scholarship at $2,000 per year was awarded to Jacob Monreal, a senior at Buena Vista High School. Twelve one-year $2,000 scholarships were awarded from SDCEA.
One employee dependent award of $2,000 was granted, one $1,000 scholarship sponsored by Basin Electric was awarded and two $1,000 scholarships sponsored jointly by Tri-State Generation and Transmission and SDCEA were awarded.
A scholarship committee, consisting of SDCEA directors and staff not related to students applying for the scholarships, evaluated applications to determine awards.
Each applicant’s personal identifying information is redacted prior to the independent review by each member serving on the committee, then brought to the committee as a whole for decision-making.
Subject to the availability of funds, SDCEA may award scholarships each year to assist students in attaining higher education at accredited schools, including students applying for lineworker school.
Students who have applied for or received scholarships in previous years are also eligible to apply if they meet eligibility criteria.
Application information is posted on SDCEA’s website and made available to area high schools in the company’s service territory in the fall of each year.
One candidate was submitted this year by SDCEA to compete for one of 20 scholarships awarded directly by Basin Electric Power Cooperative to dependent children of employees who work at a Basin Electric member cooperative.
Basin serves member cooperatives in nine states, including Colorado.
The applicant must submit a separate application for the scholarship, complete an essay, be evaluated and recommended by a teacher or professor for the award and then be chosen by the SDCEA scholarship committee to advance to Basin for consideration of the scholarship.
Basin awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the SDCEA applicant.
SDCEA, based in Buena Vista, is an electric cooperative which provides electricity to more than 13,600 services in Chaffee, Fremont, Custer, Lake and Saguache counties in central Colorado.
For more information on SDCEA, please visit myelectric.coop.
