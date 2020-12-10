What a joy it was to drive through the “Thank You Veterans” line at the elementary school with the students cheering and holding up their posters.
The most special part for us, though, was seeing the sweet little face of our great-grandson holding his poster and shouting for his Papa.
You see, his Papa has underlying health issues and we haven’t seen our great-grandson for 8 months due to COVID. We have a new one whom we’ve only seen in pictures.
We’ve followed safety guidelines all summer hoping that by now the virus would be under control, but it is only getting worse.
The cooperation of everyone is needed to beat this thing, so please follow safety guidelines set forth by the health department so we can all get back to our way of life.
God bless each and every healthcare worker.
Papa and Gamma - Roy & Pat Dahlin
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.