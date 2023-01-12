As the spring semester gets underway, the Buena Vista school district’s District Accountability Committee is seeking support from the community to provide scholarships for local seniors.
Judy Hamontre, DAC chair, said she knows how hard it can be to “nickel and dime” a community, and she hopes they can improve some of the communication around the scholarships.
“My concern for the scholarships is that there’s no working committee where people can say, ‘I’ll contribute $100 each year toward a scholarship fund,’” she said. “And a lot of people in our community are like me. They moved in in the last 2 to 10 years, they’re retired and they may or may not have a family.
“They can certainly contribute, and so it’s to reach those people and know that it’s going to be helping continue the education of our kids, be it training, apprenticeships or going ahead and setting up a business,” Hamontre said. “It’s not just going to college.”
Jeanne Shane, BVHS counselor, attributes the slow-down of scholarships to natural attrition, as well as the recent economy. Some memorial scholarships have faded away, while others come from clubs that are not as large as they used to be.
“I don’t think a lot of people are joiners anymore,” she said. “Whether Rotary Clubs or Optimist Clubs, people just don’t join clubs anymore. So some of these clubs have just kind of gone by the wayside. We haven’t seen a big influx, and we’ve definitely lost more than we’ve been gaining.”
“There is a need, and the need is because scholarships are fading out for a number of reasons,” Hamontre said. “The people have left. They’ve died. Organizations like VFW and American Legion are struggling. So I think it’s the times, and some of our financial times are due somewhat to COVID.”
One major local scholarship that has made a major impact on BV’s students has been money given each year by New Bees.
“New Bees has been fantastic with us over the years,” Shane said. “They give us about 10 $1,000 scholarships every year.”
“Jan Johnson runs and organizes that, and she does an amazing job,” said Workman. “I don’t think people realize that when you take your things to New Bees almost 100% of the proceeds go back goes back into the community in some way or another. They’ve been very generous.”
The district did get a new scholarship last year from two former BVHS students, according to Zena Workman, High School registrar, counselor and administrative assistant.
“Both of the owners of this business that provided the scholarship wanted to give back in some way because they remember receiving scholarships when they were seniors, and it was huge for them,” she said. “So they provided a scholarship last year and hopefully will continue to do that. But it was because of (the scholarships) that they just wanted to pay that forward. So that always makes me a little bit emotional because it speaks volumes of what that really does.”
The legacy of giving is not lost on students, either. One year, a student received a large number of local scholarships. Then he found out he’d be getting a full ride.
“He gave all of that money back and said that he didn’t need it,” Workman said. Those who had contributed reopened applications for students for the returned money, allowing more students to benefit.
Workman says students who pursue the scholarships also have an opportunity to practice their professional skills during the process, whether they’re assembling an application for the first time or are sitting down for a one-on-one chat with the scholarship provider.
“It’s more than just financial peace,” Workman said. “It also gives them a really good experience in providing and putting together a very professional submission, which is one of those steps that’s vital for going on to college or even a trade school. …That emotional piece is really huge and gives those students that feeling of, ‘Oh my gosh, somebody believes in me and I can do this. I can actually do this.”
“Every once in a while we’ll have some of the scholarship people want to meet with the kids that submit,” Shane said. “Even though we do what we do in terms of allowing them to practice meeting one-on-one or having a job interview one-on-one, this is another opportunity for a lot of kids to be able to do that, too.”
Shane and Workman are beyond grateful for the support and scholarships they’ve received this year and are excited for their students. They hope newer businesses who may not have it on their radar consider setting up a scholarship opportunity.
“It might not have even crossed their mind that this would be a great opportunity to put funds back into this community,” Workman said. “It’s not something that somebody, I think, really thinks of doing.”
“Every single one of those students has benefited and many of those students would not have been able to even think about going on to those next steps if they hadn’t had that financial support,” Workman said.
For her own daughters, local scholarships made a huge difference as they pursued post-high school plans.
“It was very, very important for them to have that money, if for nothing else, just that aspect of feeling, ‘I can do this.’”
Those interested in contributing scholarships should contact Zena Workman and Jeanne Shane at zinaw@bvschools.org or jeannes@bvschools.org.
