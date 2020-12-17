The Buena Vista School District Board of Education is seeking input from alumni of Buena Vista High School and Chaffee County High School.
The Board released a Google Form that is being shared on social media and in district superintendent Lisa Yates’s weekly updates that asks respondents 14 questions on how well the school prepared them for life after high school and their experiences in the school.
The questionnaire is open to all alumni, even those who graduated less than a year ago.
The form can be found at https://forms.gle/5tHrZcgDZ2K7hPm16
