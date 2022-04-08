For the 18th consecutive year, the Rotary Club of Buena Vista has provided age-appropriate dictionaries to third graders in the area. Boosters of early childhood learning, the local club also sponsors the Dolly Parton Imagination Library which provides books mailed monthly to children from birth to 5 years at no cost to the child or parent.
Rotary Club presents annual dictionary day for 18th time
