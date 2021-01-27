ALAMOSA – Michael Romero received a degree from Adams State University in Alamosa during the Spring 2020 virtual commencement ceremony on June 6.
Romero, of Buena Vista, graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in graphic design.
Adams State awarded 355 undergraduate degrees.
