This January, Rock Run Gallery will launch a new community give-back program to support Chaffee County non-profits. “Rock Run Gives: Last Fridays” will focus on a different local non-profit each month, raising awareness through various media platforms and giving a portion of sales to support their efforts within the community. Rock Run Gives will donate 50% of all proceeds from the last Friday of each month to the chosen organization. Both in-store purchases as well as online sales will count towards the contribution.
“It means the world to us to live and operate a small business in such an amazing place, and to have the support of so many local community members. We are absolutely humbled to be in a position where we can give back to organizations that are making a difference in our home valley,” commented gallery owner, Jennie Omasta. “I think it’s vital that we give back and support each other when we can, to ensure that our town and all the fantastic businesses and non-profits here will continue to thrive and be connected.” She hopes that giving back on “Last Fridays” will help strengthen those connections.
Rock Run took suggestions from the community to line up the first participating non-profits for the program.
Up first on Jan. 27 is the Ark-Valley Humane Society, then elevateHER on Feb. 24, and SOIL Sangre De Cristo on March 31.
“We are excited to kick of the Rock Run Gives program by supporting the Ark Valley Humane Society,” says Jennie. Ark-Valley Humane Society operates an open admission animal shelter, serving Chaffee County with locations in both Buena Vista and Poncha Springs. They practice socially conscious sheltering, and ensure the welfare of companion animals in need in our community. They have helped tens of thousands of animals in Chaffee County since 1991. Visit www.ark-valley.org for more information.
The schedule for “Last Fridays” can be found online at rockrungallery.com, and will be posted on the gallery’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Jennie mentioned that there are still slots available on the 2023 calendar for more groups to participate. Interested non-profits should email her at jennienoreen@gmail.com
