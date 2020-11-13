St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Buena Vista will host its seventh annual Thanksgiving Dinner, serving from noon-2 p.m., Thanksgiving Day.
Please call 719-395-8424 or 719-395-6597 to let us know you are coming and we will share the details on the drive through. In keeping with the guidelines regarding COVID-19, the meals will be to-go.
Still, you don’t have to cook and you don’t have to do the dishes – there’s your silver lining!
To ensure that we have plenty to share, call before Thursday, Nov. 19.The food will be as wonderful as previous years, so give us a call and we look forward to sharing Thanksgiving with you.
