The town of Buena Vista and the Historic Preservation Commission will have a Town Hall and Educational Forum on the Architectural Design Guidelines for East Main Street at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 in the community center.
The purpose of the Town Hall is to review and educate the property owners and citizens of Buena Vista on the use and implementation of the Architectural Design Guidelines for East Main. The guidelines will be reviewed in detail and there will be an opportunity for questions and feedback.
This is open for everyone.
