May the new year bring you hope and fill your life with love,
Being thankful for each blessing knowing it came from our Father above.
May we enjoy this new year as it unfolds each day,
Being kind to one another that we meet along life’s way.
May you smile a little more and give your neighbors a hand,
Knowing that if we do this, we will strengthen this weary land.
I promise to be faithful to my God and give thanks all year,
And bring joy and kindness to everyone both far and near.
Linda Andersen
Jan. 1, 2023
