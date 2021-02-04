Central Colorado Housing’s (a department of UAACOG) Home Repair program can upgrade windows, add insulation, repair or replace furnaces and replace doors. With the sometimes extreme cold weather and heating costs on the rise, these upgrades/repairs will quickly pay for themselves. The program can also address other homeowner concerns such as plumbing problems, electrical problems and fire mitigation (tree trimming) to name a few. Construction supervision is provided at no cost and payment assistance is available to homeowners who qualify.
To qualify for the program, applicants must:
• Own and occupy the home
• Meet income guidelines
Example: The income limit/maximum for a family of four is $56,800 in Custer, Fremont and Lake Counties, $57,050 in Chaffee County, $78,500 in Park County and $65,450 in Teller County.
Homeowners needing an application or additional information can contact Shawn or Kevin at Central Colorado Housing in Salida at 719-539-6862 or shawn.snowden@uaacog.com or kevin.schenk@uaacog.com
