Avery-Parsons Elementary School’s annual Halloween parade is happening in 2020, beginning at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, as is a homecoming parade the following day.
The elementary school students will head west down East Main Street to show off their costumes on the Friday before Halloween.
While the Demons won’t begin their football season until the spring, seniors will still be celebrated with a homecoming parade down Railroad Street at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31.
“Our students and staff are re-imagining some student activities to provide needed social connection while also reducing risks. Please join us with respect for physical distancing,” said district superintendent Lisa Yates.
Also Oct. 31, from 1:30-3 p.m., the district will host an open house for the recently completed Athletic Commons, Performing Arts Area and art rooms.
At the open house, there will be items from a time capsule that was placed behind the cornerstone of the former school building when it was constructed in the late 1960s, as well as items that will be placed in a new time capsule.
“If you have ideas for items to include in the time capsule, please share with BVHS or the district office,” Yates said.
