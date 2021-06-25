A garden reception was held on June 8 for five 2020 and 2021 high school graduates who were awarded scholarships by Buena Vista’s P.E.O. Chapter IA.
The 2020 recipients, unable to celebrate in person last spring, were Lindsay Pratt, awarded the Jean Warner Carpenter scholarship to begin pre-nursing courses and Hali Hysjulien, awarded the Dorothy J. McGowan scholarship to begin pre-law studies at Colorado State University in Pueblo. Hali also received a Karen Bowers memorial scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year to further her studies.
This year’s Dorothy J. McGowan Scholarship was awarded to Aja Hogan who plans to attend Colorado State University in Fort Collins, focusing on political science and economics.
Salutatorian Atlanta Hargrove received both a Dorothy J. McGowan and a Karen Bowers memorial scholarship to study bio-chemistry at Colorado Mesa University.
Two Jean Warner Carpenter Scholarships, a trust initiated in 1996 and supplemented by locally raised funds, were awarded this year: one to Hadley Ross, attending Montana State University to study science and the other to Hannah Volpe, studying bio-engineering at the Colorado School of Mines.
Founded in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan University by seven college students, P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) is committed to helping young women reach their goals and achieve their dreams through education.
Buena Vista’s Chapter IA, founded in 1988, is one of 240 chapters in Colorado. For more information on P.E.O. please see their website www.peointernational.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.