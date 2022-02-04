As a part of the annual Salvation Army bell ringing charity event, the Optimist Club collected $11,798.27 in donations this past holiday season.
The Optimist Club has been helping with this charity since around 2003, says Optimist member Tom Small, who joined the club in 2005 and has led this charity event for about 12 years.
“Being with the Optimist Club, we do a lot of charity work and we help in a lot of different ways, with the youth especially,” he says.
The bell ringing had previously been led by Optimist member Steve Vittum. After a few years, Vittum was ready to hand the duty over to someone else, and Small was eager to help with the charity.
“It’s a lot of work because I have to be on call all the time, in case somebody calls in sick,” he explains. “I collect the money. I set up the kettle every day and make sure the person gets there. At the end of the day, I usually do the last hour myself for the whole thing. I usually rake 5 to 6 (hours) for the whole season. Then I pick up the money, count it and turn it in to the DHS (Department of Human Services) office.”
It can be hectic to balance this duty with the holidays and family but working for a good cause makes it enjoyable nonetheless, he says.
The Optimists aren’t the only ones ringing the bell and collecting donations. They also get help from volunteers from the local Rotary Club, the Interact Club of Buena Vista High School, the Junior Optimists, a local sorority, High Country Bank and various townspeople.
The Optimist Club used to have a bell ringing station at the Buena Vista Post Office. That ended 5 years ago because money could not be exchanged on the premises. Regardless, they still make a lot of money ringing at City Market where the traffic is high.
While 10% of the money collected goes to the parent organization, the other 90% stays in Chaffee County for families in need.
According to Small, this has been one of the better years for collecting donations. They’ve received thousand dollar-donations in the past, though not in the last few years after those donors passed away. However, High Country Bank provides a lot of help by joining the bell ringing and helping to raise money. Small reported that by promoting the charity, the bank raised $792.46 of the total collection.
“Buena Vista does very well. We do very well collecting money,” Small says. “This is a very good amount for just being in the kettle, without other donations.”
The bell ringing typically starts the first weekend of December, Small says, and runs 5 days a week and 8 hours a day. This past holiday season, there were 90 ringers, some pulling multiple shifts, for about 17 days – 133 hours, Small adds, with the Optimists ringing 82 of those hours.
Small is thankful to the clubs, High Country Bank and all the individuals who volunteered time and donated money.
“If it wasn’t for the Optimist Club – they just really step up – I wouldn’t be able to do it. They all come together. The Rotary Club also, they ring every year. It’s really a good thing.”
