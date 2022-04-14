A pair of Foster Grant glasses were found last weekend north of Buena Vista on BLM land along the Arkansas River, near the 3BarJ Ranch about 2 miles north of town. The glasses were turned in to The Times and may be picked up upon identification at the office, open 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Friday.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Mountain Guide
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Editor's Picks
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘22 TEDxBreckenridge issues call for speakers
- CR 371 closure set for Midland Tunnel project - Road closed April 11-May 27? Will stabilize, rehab four old railroad portals
- Buena Vista trustees deny annexation for housing plan
- Buena Viking relocates just off East Main Street
- Real estate market continues to favor sellers over buyers
- Commission grants Renewal another permit
- School band makes Disneyland trip. Finally
- Linda Puckett
- Easter egg hunts set for Salida, Poncha Springs
- Colleen Rollings
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.