Chaffee County Quilts of Valor recently thanked Nestle Water for its continued support. Since the initial contact, Nestle has contributed to our organization yearly, including:
2015 - $750.00;
2016 - $750
2017 - $750
2018 - $1,000
2019 - $1,500
2020 - $2,000
Nestle Waters representatives, left, Larry Lawrence and Daniel Johansen, right, present Q of V’s Linda Lafford with the 2020 check for $2,000.
