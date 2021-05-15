This spring, all roads lead to NAMIWalks Your Way: A United Day of Hope with the destination being mental health for all.
NAMI Chaffee County is participating in this statewide NAMIWalks Your Way event. We will be walking from 10:30-11 a,m,. from Alpine Park to Riverside Park and back on the sidewalks of F Street in Salida.
To register and/or donate online for this event please visit their website at namichaffee.org, email info@namichaffee.org,, call 970-823-4751 or visit the NAMI Chaffee County Facebook page.
