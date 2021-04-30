NAMI Chaffee County CO, will offer a free, 2-hour virtual mental health crisis planning workshop from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, May 18.
Pre-registration is required.
No one wants to worry about the possibility of a crisis, but they do happen. That doesn’t mean you have to feel powerless.
Participants in this workshop will learn about causes of a mental health crisis, how to recognize signs of a crisis, and steps to take.
Participants will come away with a better understanding of de-escalation techniques, communication and advocacy skills, community resources, problem solving and crisis prevention, as well as how to create a crisis plan.
To register online for this event or if you would like information about other NAMI programs and support groups, please visit their website at namichaffee.org, email info@namichaffee.org, call 970-823-4751 or visit the NAMI Chaffee County Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.