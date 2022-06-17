Molly McMurry of Buena Vista, right, receives the $2,000 Charlotte Smith Republican Woman Scholarship from Pam Gonzales, chair of the scholarship committee for Chaffee County Republican Women. McMurry plans to study agriculture and animal science at Wyoming University. She won the scholarship on the merits of her essay and her personal investment in conservative values.
Molly McMurry receives $2,000 from Chaffee County Republican Women
