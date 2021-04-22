Jimmy Sellars and Cass Campbell have been matched since September 2020. COVID restrictions have encouraged them to be creative with the activities they do as a mentor match. Recently, restrictions eased a bit and they were able to share a meal this past month, they worked together choosing what they wanted to cook, preparing the meal and enjoying the fruits of their labor with each other.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Mountain Guide
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Editor's Picks
Most Popular
Articles
- Barbara Little
- Monarch Mountain sees record number of visitors
- Chaffee League of Women Voters plan spring plant sale
- Robert Van Every
- Collegiate Peaks Stampede to ride to centennial celebration
- No place to take recycling yet
- Funeral Notice: Robert Steinauer
- Buena Vista adds 19 STRs in first quarter 2021
- Roger Metzinger
- Big-game road trip for Buena Vista football
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.