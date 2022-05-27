Remembering the fallen, the ones who gave their life,
The ones who gave unselfishly that we might endure less strife.
Who did it for our freedom so that we would live in peace,
The ones who died for all so that our earthly joys would increase.
Thinking of the fallen as this Memorial Day comes once more,
Giving thanks to God for their sacrifices forevermore.
As you are barbecuing and have a day off perhaps,
Remember this day and teach your children about the past.
Thankfulness and honor come to mind as I celebrate this day,
Being mindful of the lives that were lost and why I continue to pray.
Enjoy your day giving thanks for all the souls that were brave,
Smiling today because of that magnificent flag that you wave.
Linda Andersen
May, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.