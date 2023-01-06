The annual poinsettia and Christmas cactus sale sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County has once again generated a significant profit to fund 2023 programs.
Through sales of 236 plants and donations from businesses and individuals, the League raised $1,800, all of which will be used to fund 2023 programs.
“We’re so grateful to all those who bought plants, gave donations and helped organize and carry out the sale,” said Ellen Olson. Olson, who managed the sale with Jean Gabardi, added that without the help of churches in Buena Vista, Leadville and Salida, the sale logistics would have been a nightmare.” St George’s Episcopal Church in Leadville served as the staging point for plants delivered from the Front Range and the Congregational United Church of Christ in Buena Vista and the United Methodist Church in Salida were the pick up point for purchasers.
“As always,” noted Gabardi, “we do our best to deliver directly to our business purchasers and to those who buy more $50 in plants and donations. Each year, businesses in Buena Vista and Salida purchase the majority of our plants.”
With the sales completed and the profits in, the League is gearing up for its 2023 programs. Already scheduled for January, February and March are panels featuring local mayors, health care experts and the County Commissioners.
The Monday, Jan. 9 meeting, 11:15 a.m. at the Salida City Council Chambers, is a panel beginning at noon of the local mayors–Libby Fay; Buena Vista; Dan Short, Salida; and Ben Scanga, Poncha Springs.
Monday, Feb. 13, will be a Health Care Panel, again at Salida City Council Chambers, starting at noon with business and social at 11:15 a.m.
The Chaffee County Commissioners will make up the panel on Monday, March 13 starting at noon with business and social at 11:15 a.m.at a location to be determined.
For more information about the League and its activities and programs visit lwvchaffeecounty.org
