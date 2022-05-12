The annual geranium sale and fund raiser sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County runs through May 16. Orders are being accepted online and through the mail.
The gallon pot geraniums, available in red, pink and white, are priced at $17.00 each. In support of small businesses and “buy local,” this year’s supplier is Merrifield’s Garden Hut in Buena Vista. The deadline for all orders is May 16. Visit https://www.lwvchaffeecounty.org/ to order online or to obtain the mail-in order form.
Pickup of orders will be Wednesday, June 1 in Buena Vista at the United Congregational Church, 217 Crossman Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.