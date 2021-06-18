Love is all around us today,
We welcome June, exiting May.
Beautiful songs of birds fill the air,
Green leaves filling the trees everywhere.
Simple, gorgeous sights all around town,
Lawns being mowed and watered all around.
These love signs remind me of this day, Father’s Day,
To celebrate those dads in a very special way.
Thanking them daily with our hearts so dear,
Giving them honor today so that it is clear.
Loving them and their lives today,
As we burst with pride knowing we can never repay.
Repaying them for their love and dedication to us,
It cannot be repaid, only given admiration with a plus!
Happy Father’s Day!
Linda Andersen, June, 2021
