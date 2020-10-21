This Halloween weekend, the Buena Vista Public Library is hosting a Storywalk around Buena Vista, combining a love of reading with an opportunity to get out and exercise.
What’s a Storywalk? Pages of a book – in this case, “Fright School” by Janet Lawler – will be displayed in the windows of participating businesses. Step by step and page by page, participating kids can read through the book as they walk the path through BV.
“People can walk, be outside and read a book along the way,” said Kelly Nary, Marketing and community coordinator for BVPL.
“Fright School,” illustrated by Chiara Galleti, is rated for kids 3-7 and tells the story of how monsters learn to scare trick or treaters on Halloween.
Nary said that BVPL got in touch with Lawler through Lawler’s sister, who lives in Buena Vista. The pages of “Fright School” will be displayed in the windows of 17 businesses, beginning with First Colorado Land Office on East Main, heading toward the river before crossing the street at The Village, toward House Rock Kitchen, then finishing the tale at the Blend.
The Storywalk concept combines early literacy learning, family engagement outdoors and physical activity, Nary said.
“Families experience happy, healthy learning time outdoors,” Nary said. “And then the bonus is exposure for local businesses.”
