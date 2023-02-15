To have a kind heart means everything to me,
To give to someone special is the ultimate key.
When February comes and Valentine’s Day with it,
I cherish that day to be kind to others with a card or a gift.
It makes me happy to show kindness and love together,
It gives me joy to celebrate others as we gather.
Love, care, kindness, and joy all combined,
To give the receiver the feeling of happiness entwined.
Enjoy this day and share it with someone you know,
Happy Valentine’s Day! Let your heart be aglow!
Linda Andersen
February, 2023
