Housing and the impact of its affordability and shortage is the topic of the January 2021 League of Women Voters zoom presentation from noon-1 p.m., Jan. 11.
Becky Gray, director of the Chaffee County Housing Office, will offer an update from the county office that is dedicated to enabling all Chaffee County residents to have access to safe, stable and affordable housing.
The program is open to the public.
Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.
For more information and to obtain the link to the Zoom meeting, visit the League website at lwvchaffeecounty.org
