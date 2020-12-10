Many thanks to all in Buena Vista and Salida for their understanding, flexibility and contributions to the success of the League of Women Voters Chaffee County poinsettia sales event.
As poinsettias are tropical plants, failure of the heater in the trailer triggered a series of last minute/second changes. Even with a new heater the people of Apple Valley Farms had to stop several times en route to relight the heater to keep the plants safe and happy.
“Our hearts were warmed as the good, solid small-town communities of BV and Salida shouldered through,” said LWV spokeswoman Ellen Olson.
With much help and accomodation, we actually set the land speed record for distributing/picking up over 160-plus plants.
“It was hectic, fun and a community effort that would bring tears to the eyes of any beholder,” Olson reported.
